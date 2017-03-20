Blue Buffalo recalls dog food

The Blue Buffalo Co. is recalling some of its BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs because the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones. Blue Buffalo (Photo: Larry Miller)

The Blue Buffalo Co. is voluntarily recalling some of its BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs because the product has the potential to contain elevated levels of naturally- occurring beef thyroid hormones.

Dogs ingesting high levels of beef thyroid hormones may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when the use of the impacted food is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or difficulty breathing. Should these symptoms occur, contact your veterinarian immediately.

There have not been any reports of illness among dogs.

The voluntary recall is limited to one production lot of BLUE Wilderness Rocky Mountain Recipe Red Meat Dinner Wet Food for Adult Dogs 12.5-ounce can. This is the UPC: 840243101153.

Consumers with questions can call Blue Buffalo at 866-201-9072 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by email at CustomerCare@bluebuffalo.com for more information.

