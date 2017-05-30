Dog flu found in Florida for first time

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, said the university has confirmed seven cases of H3N2 canine influenza virus. CBS photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The first cases of dog flu have been reported in seven dogs And six others are pending.

All of the dogs are being treated.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, said the university has confirmed seven cases of H3N2 canine influenza virus.

There is no evidence that H3N2 canine influenza virus infects people, according to the agency. It is not contagious to cats.

While H3N2 has been circulating throughout the country since 2015, this is the first time it has been confirmed in Florida. This is a highly contagious virus. Fortunately, the mortality rate is low. Dog owners can have their veterinarians vaccinate their dogs against canine influenza viruses.

If dog owners suspect a case of dog flu, they should call their veterinarian prior to going to the clinic in order to decrease the chances of spreading the virus to other animals at the clinic. Many dogs have a fever, decreased appetite and lethargy during the first few days of illness. Most dogs recover at home without any complications. Some require hospitalization.

Click here for more info on dog flu

© 2017 WTSP-TV