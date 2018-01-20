Gulfport police seek to reunite female lab with owner

Anyone who knows where the dog belongs is asked to call (727)582-6177. (Photo: Gulfport Police Department)

GULFPORT, Fla. – The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s help reuniting a dog with its owner.

Police officers found the female lab Saturday with no collar, tags or microchip on 15th Avenue South near 55th Street South.

Anyone who knows where the dog belongs is asked to call (727)582-6177.

