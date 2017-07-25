Help find Tommy: Dog missing in Tampa after rescue from South Korean meat farm

Tommy was last seen in Lake George Estates on Tuesday night. (Photo: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. – One of the dogs saved by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay from a South Korean dog meat farm is missing.

The dog named Tommy was last seen standing in the creek on the north side of Tampa Road just north of Longleaf Lane near Lake George Estates around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Humane Society Facebook post.

The organization said an experienced pet owners adopted Tommy.

Tommy is still skittish and feral, according to the Humane Society.

Anyone who knows of Tommy’s whereabouts is asked to call (561)376-0742.

