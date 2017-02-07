How to prepare home-cooked meals for dogs

Dogs playing on a beach. Photo: Getty Images

The recall of Evanger's Dog and Cat Food has some pet owners worried. On the 10News Facebook post about the recall, some people said they cook food for their dogs in order to know what's in the food.

However, some foods you might think are healthy, such as fruits and vegetables, can actually be bad for your dog.

Dr. John Gicking, a veterinarian at Blue Pearl, said onions, garlic, avocado and grapes can be toxic to dogs.

"Grapes can cause kidney problems," he explained. "Onions and garlic, we can see some problems associated with the blood. And avocado, we can see some problems with some heart issues, not to mention the large pit can actually cause a foreign body as well."

Gicking said other vegetables, including cauliflower, broccoli, green beans and carrots are good for dogs.

"When they're cooked, they provide a good portion of the nutrients that they need in their food, as well as they're readily available and inexpensive," he said.

Gicking recommends always washing and cooking vegetables. He said most meats you can buy at the grocery store, like chicken, beef and pork, are fine, but you should always cook that too.

If you plan to start making home-cooked meals for your dog, Gicking said, you should consult a vet first, so your dog is getting the right amounts of vitamins and nutrients.

