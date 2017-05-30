Humane Society of Tampa Bay offers free cat adoptions from June 1-7

Brady is one of the cats available for adoption at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. (Photo: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is offering free cat and kitten adoptions during the first week of June.

Feline adoptions at the organization run from June 1-7.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of three rescue organizations along the East Coast to receive a $5,000 grant to cover adoption fees for cats and kittens.

The adoption effort to increase the number of cats and kittens going to good homes is led by Scotties. It began in 2014.

The month of June is Adopt-A-Cat month nationwide, according to the Humane Society.

Go to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV