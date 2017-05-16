Lake Wales Police Department mourns loss of K-9 officer

A Lake Wales police officer and the K-9 fly. (Photo: Lake Wales Police Department)

LAKE WALES, Fla. – The Lake Wales Police Department said goodbye to one its K-9 officers on Tuesday.

The K-9 Fly died earlier this month due to an illness, according to the police department.

The German-born K-9 worked with the police department from December 2008 to April 2015.

Fly earned his nickname because it looked like he was flying when he jumped.

Go to the Lake Wales Police Department's Facebook page for more info.

