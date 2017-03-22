Man shames dog owner over poop left on front lawn

Courtesy: YouTube user Marcello.

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Marcello Muzzatti was ticked off after his home surveillance system captured a dog owner leaving his dog’s poop on his front lawn.



The video, which was posted on YouTube, shows the man walking two dogs on Brandywine Street NW in Tenleytown on Sunday.

In the footage, one of the dogs relieved itself while the man holding the leash proceeded to walk away.





“Obviously on this video you can see that the guy knew exactly what was going on cause he looks around,” Muzzatti said. “I mean Christ! You know anybody could have picked him up.”

Muzzatti is a retired Metropolitan Police Department officer who is now working on reserve.

He was so upset at the video that he blasted the poop-ditching dog owner in a neighborhood listserv.

“If I can do it, anybody can do it. It's not that hard,” the homeowner said.

Picking up dog waste is the law in DC.

If you're caught not picking up your dog's mess, you could be fined up to $2,000.



The city has a way for you to report incidents like these.

Citizens can call and file a police report or fill out a form online with the DC Department of Energy and Environment.

Muzzatti chose to avoid taking any legal action and is only asking for the dog owner to apologize.

