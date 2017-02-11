PetSmart recalls 'Grreat Choice' dog food due to possible metal contamination

Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration wesbite. PetSmart recall of "Grreat Choice" canned dog food due to metal contamination.

PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one production lot of its "Grreat Choice" Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retail stores.

This product is being voluntarily recalled as a precautionary measure due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The recalled products include the following "Grreat Choice" dog food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

"Grreat Choice" Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground, 13.2 oz. cans

Best By Date: 8/5/19

Lot 1759338

The Best By date is found on the bottom of the can.

No other "Grreat Choice" products are impacted by this issue, and PetSmart is not aware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to this product to date.

Customers who purchased the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information about the voluntary recall or if customers have any questions, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. CST.

For detailed information pertaining to this recall, visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

