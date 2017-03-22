Port Richey police, fighters rescue blind poodle

PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- This might be the last time that Taffy the poodle goes exploring.
The 15-year-old deaf poodle was out for a walk Wednesday morning when he decided to check out a 30-foot drain under a neighbor's driveway.
Then, Taffy found himself stuck in the wet, dark drain
The police department responded, and determined they would need assistance from the fire department.
The first responders quickly came up with a plan and executed the rescue.
Taffy welcomed the reunions with his owner.
