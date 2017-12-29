Ring in 2018 with a new pet. Adoption fees waived in Pasco Co.!

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new pet for your family, now is the time to get one. Pasco County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through January 4.

According to their Facebook Page, animal services usually sees a large number of pets coming to the shelter during the holiday season and this year is no different. They say they’re overflowing with pets right now.

All of the animals will have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, so you don’t have to worry about doing any of that or covering the cost. The only cost you would be responsible for is licensing if you live in Pasco County.

The fees are waived on all pets other than puppies and kittens under six months of age or dogs under 25 pounds.

So what do you say? Will you give one of these animals a great start to 2018?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV