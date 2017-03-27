Here's why I throw my dog a birthday party every year

Peanut butter and yogurt icing. Yum! (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

I'm a firm believer that dogs are too pure and we don't deserve them. That said, I do my best.

I adopted my dog Luca from the Boulder Humane Society eight years ago. And every year, on his birthday (or at least the date the shelter estimated to be his day of birth), I throw him a doggie birthday party.

You can eye-roll here if you'd like. Keep reading if you want to know why.

(I also know I'm not the only one. Help me out - send us a photo of your family celebrating your dog's birthday! Or use #BeOn9 on social media.)

Over the past eight years, these parties have usually occurred in my kitchen or backyard.

% INLINE %

They have involved everything from homemade peanut-butter-hot-dog confections to pup cups of soft serve vanilla drizzled with peanut butter syrup and finished with Milk Bones to cookies from the local pet store.

Yes, there are usually party hats.

% INLINE %

This year, I sprung for a "pup cake," made with love (and dog-friendly ingredients) from a local bakery. It was $12 and worth every penny.

At his second or third party (I can't quite remember), I realized Luca actually loves to open his own presents.

So, I started wrapping his birthday presents in paper.

% INLINE %

(and before you even start writing me that e-mail, I always supervise my dog when he opens presents and enjoys his birthday treats. I would never do anything to harm him. He never consumes any of the paper - just tears it happily to get to his toy).

This has evolved into an annual event (for both of my dogs) where my husband and I take a few moments to put ridiculous party hats on our pups, wrap a few presents in birthday paper and spoil them with toys and treats.

Is there anything so wrong with that?

% INLINE %

Life should be about celebrating joy - in the big things, the little things and even the things that don't seem so joyous at first.

And more than anyone or anything, these are words that dogs live by.

Dogs celebrate joy in each and every moment. They are innocent creatures who live to be happy and to please their humans.

Dogs grace us here on earth for ten, maybe 15 years if we are lucky. Yet we remember them our entire lives.

% INLINE %

Their needs are simple and their intentions are pure.

What could be more worth celebrating than that?

So, we throw dog birthday parties because we choose to celebrate all the joy our two pups bring into our lives. (And I'd be lying if I said it didn't bring me great joy to do it).

% INLINE %

Yes, you can argue that Luca has no idea what's going on.

Well of course - he's a dog and he likely has no clue it's his birthday - but he does know he is getting treats and love and playtime and fun.

Also, you can't mistake this smile after he opened up his new toys this year.

% INLINE %

These goofy celebrations are the least I can do for an animal that would undoubtedly do the same for me - if he had thumbs.

