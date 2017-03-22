Suspected wolf-hybrid is just a dog, can go back to family

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5th member of Florida family died after Alachua County crash
-
Wheel of Fortune fail sets social media on fire
-
Wamart rage incident
-
Operation March Sadness
-
Siri phone scam spreading across social media could call 911
-
Ongoing shooting investigation in Tampa
-
Search underway for Citrus Co. man who fell from cruise ship
-
2 time lottery winner dies in rollover crash
-
St. Patrick's Day brawl
-
TTAPP
More Stories
-
Body of missing Colo. student recovered, deputies sayMar 22, 2017, 7:50 p.m.
-
FBI warns app could be exposing your kids to online…Mar 22, 2017, 5:16 p.m.
-
Police find teen assaulted in Facebook Live videoMar 22, 2017, 11:16 a.m.