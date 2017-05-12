WTSP
Tampa police officers rescue kitten hanging on seawall

Staff , WTSP 12:29 PM. EDT May 12, 2017

TAMPA - Tampa police officers rescued a kitten hanging on a seawall off Bayshore Boulevard.

The police department tweeted a photo of officers repelling against the seawall to rescue the cat.

Authorities didn’t know the cat’s name.

The news comes two days after Tampa officers saved a kitten from a storm drain.

