Tampa police officers rescue kitten hanging on seawall

TAMPA - Tampa police officers rescued a kitten hanging on a seawall off Bayshore Boulevard.

The police department tweeted a photo of officers repelling against the seawall to rescue the cat.

Authorities didn’t know the cat’s name.

The news comes two days after Tampa officers saved a kitten from a storm drain.

Officers responded to rescue this little one hanging on the seawall off Bayshore Blvd. Don't know the kitten's name, but CATastrophe avoided pic.twitter.com/dqc1lsNhws — TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 12, 2017

