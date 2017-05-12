Tampa police officers rescue kitten hanging on seawall

TAMPA - Tampa police officers rescued a kitten hanging on a seawall off Bayshore Boulevard.
The police department tweeted a photo of officers repelling against the seawall to rescue the cat.
Authorities didn’t know the cat’s name.
The news comes two days after Tampa officers saved a kitten from a storm drain.
Officers responded to rescue this little one hanging on the seawall off Bayshore Blvd. Don't know the kitten's name, but CATastrophe avoided pic.twitter.com/dqc1lsNhws— TampaPD (@TampaPD) May 12, 2017
