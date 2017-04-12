Tampa-St.Pete a destination for pets

The Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater scores highly as a great place to visit with your pet. WTLV photo

The Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater area has been a top destination for human tourists, and now it has become a great place for pets to vacation, too.

The travel site RewardExpert found that the area is the most pet-friendly in the nation thanks to the high number of hotels that allow pets and lots of pet-friendly activities, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Bay area rose to the top of the 53 munipal areas surveyed.

Here are some ideas of where visitors -- and locals -- can take their pets.

The historic Don CeSar hotel in St. Pete Beach offers gourmet room service for cats and dogs. The hotel even boasts a canine massage therapist.

If that's not your style, try Clearwater's Clarion Inn & Suites that charges just $20 a night for two pets weighing less than 70 pounds each.

There are several beaches and dog parks to let the pets splash around including Honeymoon Island and Davis Islands Dog Beach.

For a treat, get a puppy ice cream at Dairy Joy in Tampa or a drink at The Dog Bar in St. Petersburg.

Pinellas County's Heritage Village welcomes pups, as does one of the Shell Key Shuttle's sunset cruises from St. Pete Beach. North Redington Beach's Sage Cafe serves dogs waffles, eggs and toast with peanut butter. (Oh, and food for people, too.)

And, the city of Tampa has just approved a dog park with a bar in Seminole Heights.

Other cities on the list: At No. 2 was San Francisco with its 15 dog-friendly beaches, and Miami also scored highly due to a high number of pet stores and pet-friendly eateries.

