Video of dog jumping from car window serves as important reminder

LAKEWOOD - A Colorado woman wants to remind dog owners how dangerous open car windows and loose pets can be.

Erica Robles Kannely posted dashcam video on her Facebook page of a small dog jumping out of a window on I-70 near the Youngfield exit in Lakewood.

In the post, she says her husband was driving the truck that was barely able to come to a stop and avoid hitting the dog that leaped onto the road in front of him.

WARNING: Video contains profanity.

Kannely shared the video with the hopes that it would influence others to keep their pets restrained while on car rides. She also writes, "I am so guilty of letting my dogs look out the windows while I drive. But NEVER again!"

And so far, her message seems to be getting the attention she hoped it would. The video has been viewed thousands of times and is being picked up by news organizations around the country.

According to a AAA study from 2011, nearly one of five people surveyed admitted they took their hands off the wheel to keep dogs from climbing in the front seat.

"We’ve certainly fixed broken bones from dogs jumping out of cars," said Dr. Mark Brown, owner of Central Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg.

There’s no Florida law requiring you to strap your dog down in a car (one was filed in 2016), but having a restraint helps prevent them from moving around, hopping out of the vehicle and protects them if there’s an accident.

"They make a harness that has a loop on it, so the seatbelt will go through it. You can put a dog in a cage and kind of pry the cage in a way so it won’t become a missile," Dr. Brown said.

And, it helps to leave the windows up.

