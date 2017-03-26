Why we're spending billions of dollars on pets each year

Reggie, a Great Pyrenees/St. Bernard mix, rests on a cool pad that takes some of the stress off of his joints. Florida Today photo

ORLANDO — There are sound-dampening mats for pets to sleep on, dog foods that humans have no problem consuming, designer fleece wraps and chew toys.

Those are some of the products that were on display at the Global Pet Expo last week at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. An estimated 17,000 people attended the three-day trade expo where pet companies are introducing more than 3,000 pet products.

With the items ranging from the seemingly practical — a specialty gel mat to keep pets cool and assist with arthritis — to the more extravagant — a specialty dog collar with designs by a California artist named Jessica Fang — one thing is for sure: Pet owners aren't putting a leash on their spending on our furry, feathered or aquatic friends.

What's more, the industry appears to have Teflon-like qualities when it comes to recessions.

As the stock market and housing market tanked during the last recession, pet expenditures never skipped a beat and boasted annual gains that would make any stock analyst howl with delight.

In 2015, the American Pet Products Association, organizer of the Global Pet Expo, said pet spending in the United States was $60.28 billion. The organization announced Thursday the 2016 figure rose to more than $69 billion. (The reason for the huge increase is because this year the APPA figured in U.S. Department of Labor statistics on pet food purchases which in previous years had always been higher than the association's findings. A more comparable look from the 2015 figures to 2016 puts the growth rate at 4 percent over the year.)

"It has just never stopped going up," said Bob Vetere, president and chief executive officer of the American Pet Products Association. "When I first started here in 2002 it was around $29 billion. Now it's almost $70 billion. It's like a small country."

Florida Today