Photos show how litter can nearly split fish in half

MEDICINE HAT, ALBERTA, Canada – A Canadian fisherman posted photos to his Facebook page showing a fish he caught nearly severed in two by plastic litter.

Plastic wrap pinched the fish in the middle as if someone had tried to split it into two. The plastic warp was from a Powerade bottle.

Turnbull’s Facebook post reads:

Pick up your garbage. This is a Powerade wrapper which takes up no room in your pocket until you get to a garbage can. Please share!

Never thought this post would hit 10k shares. Thanks to everyone who has had a look at this post as it was meant to raise awareness and that it has.

