Police grant dying little girl's wish to be a crime fighter

Olivia Gant had fighting bad guys on her bucket list, so Denver Police made it happen. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department recently granted the wish of six-year-old Olivia Gant.

Olivia is terminally ill with a neurological disorder. After a month in the hospital, she was brought home to hospice.

“She’s in intestinal failure,” Olivia’s mother, Kelly Gant, told the Denver Police. “We don’t know how much longer she has.”

Olivia created a bucket list in order to fulfill all of her life wishes. On that list: To catch bad guys with the police.

The Denver Police Department granted that wish, getting Olivia geared up in uniform and in a squad car with an officer.

“With her medical condition, we’ve called 911 several times,” explains Gant. “Every time the ambulance comes, the police respond. She wanted to be like the ones that come help her.”

