Program will get impaired drivers, vehicles home safe

Tow To Go is in effect through Monday. Getty photo

If you find yourself enjoying Super Bowl celebrations with one too many drinks, AAA and Budweiser have you covered.

The Tow To Go program is free and confidential and is open to everyone, not just AAA members. It is in effect through Monday.

A tow truck will respond to calls, transporting the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

Tow to Go is provided in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, and Iowa.

For a lift, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

