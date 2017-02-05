Couple shoots engagement photos at Whataburger

Denise Gomez and Luis Limon love Whataburger so much that when they got engaged, they decided to get their photos taken at their favorite restaurant. Photo by Nicole Conrad/Itsy Bitsy Photography and Gifts (Photo: Custom)

When Denise Gomez and Luis Limon got engaged, they wanted to take their pictures at a place that made them happy. So naturally, they went to Whataburger.

The couple is getting married on March 11, but it's hard to imagine them happier than they are in the photos as they share a meal at their favorite restaurant.

Nicole Conrad of Itsy Bitsy Photography and Gifts shot the pictures and posted them to Facebook.





