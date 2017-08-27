Seattle considers ban on plastic straws, utensils

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle officials are considering a ban on plastic straws and other plastic to-go ware, such as utensils.



KING-TV reported Friday that the ban is part of a 2010 ordinance that phases out various plastic products. Each year the city revisits the list of plastic items they want to phase out. The potential plastic straws and plastic to-go ware ban would start July 2018.



Seattle spokeswoman Becca Fong says plastic straws and plastic utensils can be replaced with compostable options.



Many restaurants like Juicy Café in Columbia Tower have already swapped out plastic straws for compostable ones as well as a few other items, such as forks, spoons, and lids. Other restaurants like Kidd Valley are in the process of phasing out their plastics.

