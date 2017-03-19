Shaquille O'Neal helps girl injured in dog attack

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal attends the 33rd annual Sports Emmy awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 30, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Photo: D Dipasupil, 2012 Getty Images)

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has stepped in to help the family of a 5-year-old injured in a dog attack while walking to school.

Syrai Sanders was just released from the hospital, seven weeks after two dogs attacked her and a group of students headed to school in southwest Atlanta. Logan Braatz, 6, died in of injuries suffered in the Jan. 17.

Sanders’ family said that O’Neal visited the 5-year-old in the hospital after seeing a story on the news.

Shaq had kept in touch with the family. They said he met them at a store, where he bought bedroom and furniture for Syrai.

O'Neal has been busy in the Atlanta area as of late. Last October, he bought a Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon. In December, he was sworn in as an honorary deputy with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. In February, he popped up at the Special Olympics polar plunge in Acworth. Earlier this month, 11Alive's Tracy Humphries visited him in his Atlanta-area home. Check that out below:

