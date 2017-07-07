Shark-Con takes over the Florida State Fairgrounds

TAMPA, Fla. - You may not want to run into a shark at the beach, but doesn’t change the fact they play an important role in their ecosystem.

This weekend you can learn more about these awesome creatures, and have a little fun while doing it at Shark-Con.

The two-day event is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds, and is designed to “raise awareness for ocean conservation by bringing in the general public and ocean enthusiast together to inspire a love of the ocean.”

The event features touch tanks, shark tooth sand digs, educational exhibits and conservation activities.

Indoor stand-up paddle board lessons will show attendees the proper paddleboarding technique, and scuba diving in the Go Dive Now Pool is the perfect way to try out a new sport (no, there won't be sharks in the pool).

This year's headline speakers include Chris Fischer from OCEARCH, Sharknado director Anthony Ferrante and Eli Martinez from several Shark Week specials.

Shark-Con is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

