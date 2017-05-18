St. Louis woman cyberbullied for her smile

KSDK - People are rallying around a south St. Louis woman after she was bullied online.

Jessica McDaniels, 32, said she was always teased since she was a kid because of her teeth, but what happened earlier this month took the teasing to a new level.

Since being the victim of cyberbullying, friends and complete strangers have rushed to McDaniels' defense. An oral surgeon with SSM Health DePaul reached out to McDaniels and has agreed to lend her services at zero cost to help give her a new smile.

Thousands of dollars have also been raised on a GoFundMe page to help McDaniels with any other expenses that may be associated with the procedures and recovery.

