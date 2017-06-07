Tampa Bay area to celebrate World Ocean Day

World Ocean Day is Thursday.
The unofficial holiday is about enjoying beaches and respecting the earth’s resources.
There are multiple events throughout the Tampa Bay area to celebrate the day:
· Florida Aquarium: The aquarium in downtown Tampa has activities that show how it has a positive effect on the ocean, including: restoring coral reefs, rehabilitating and releasing sea turtles, researching shark health and getting the public involved in seafood sustainability. The aquarium will also have a cleanup of the Riverwalk area at Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park with divers, kayakers and land-based hepers.
· Straub Park: The park in downtown St. Petersburg has several different events, including: exhibits, kid’s activities and a film program.
Go to World Oceans Day’s website for more information.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs