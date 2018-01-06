Tarpon Springs 18-year-old retrieves Epiphany cross

Christian Chrysakis, 18, plunged into the cold water and emerged with the cross. (Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs teen retrieved the Epiphany cross from the waters of Spring Bayou on Saturday afternoon.

Christian Chrysakis, 18, plunged into the cold water and emerged with the cross as part the city's 112th Epiphany celebration.

Thousands of people gathered to watch 57 boys diving, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The boys are members of Greek Orthodox churches ages 16-18.

It is the largest Epiphany celebration in the Western hemisphere.

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon were in the mid 50s.

The event is hosted by St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral and celebrates Jesus Christ’s baptism in the Jordan River.

