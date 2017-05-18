Tebow gives surprise dance to girl who asked him to prom

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and aspiring pro baseball player Tim Tebow had to turn down a prom invitation from a fan because he was traveling. However, he made it up to her in a big way Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show.” Getty photo

Former Denver Broncos quarterback and aspiring pro baseball player Tim Tebow had to turn down a prom invitation from a fan because he was traveling.

However, he made it up to her in a big way Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show.”

Tebow started his appearance by talking about Night to Shine, a worldwide prom for teens with special needs.

One of the attendees in New York, Judy Adams, invited Tebow to prom. Since he couldn’t make it, he invited her and her mom to the Jimmy Fallon taping – and danced with her on stage.

You can watch the video below:

© 2017 KUSA-TV