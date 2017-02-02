The important message of a drunk driving victim

With the Super Bowl only days away, drunk driving victim Robin Powell is sending a powerful message to people.

“I am begging you, please don’t drink and drive,” said Powell.

During a Super Bowl weekend 16 years ago, a drunk driver hit Powell’s car head on. It paralyzed her from the shoulders down.

“After my crash, it took four years to learn to feed myself again, to be able to dress myself. It took me seven years to be able to drive again,” she said.

Now a grandmother, she feels fortunate for the time she has with her family but her disabilities hinder what she can do with them.

"When I take them out to the park they play on the monkey bars but I can't play with them," said Powell. " I feel like I missed out on so much as a grandmother."

There are many, many ways to avoid driving drunk. Here are just a few.

Uber and Lyft

Have a ride-sharing app on your phone. These are just two options.

Remember 'surge pricing' is often in effect during major events. It can cost you more to get home, especially during the Super Bowl, but it's far cheaper than a DUI.

Dryver

You can hire a personal driver for your car, which will cost about $20 per hour. They can also pick up your car, so say you left it at a bar, it'll cost around $25.

Taxis

Don't forget about the oldest method of riding available.

Tow To Go

Free confidential ride available to AAA Members and non-members.

It will be available starting Friday all the way to 6am Monday.

Tow trucks can usually transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get them home safely.

You can’t make an appointment to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a Designated Driver before you have your first drink.

