This Mississippi woman is 100 years old and still dropping deer

Brian Broom, Clarion Ledger , WZZM 9:12 AM. EST January 08, 2018

MORGANTOWN, MISS. - Like any good southern hostess, Bertha Vickers of Morgantown greets her guest with a pot of coffee and home-baked cake. She offers me a seat at the heart of most homes, the kitchen table.

As we sit and talk I can't help but think how strange our conversation is becoming. After all, it's not every day I talk with women about Browning shotguns, deer hunting and wading in rivers while fishing. It's also the first time I've had that conversation with a woman who will celebrate her 100th birthday in a few days and harvested her most recent deer only a couple of weeks ago.

"It's just over here across the creek about three or four miles," Vickers said. "One of my neighbors invited me to come sit in a (shooting) house.

"I got to watch birds and squirrels until nearly dark. The first evening the deer came out and I was getting the cross-hairs on the deer and his dog barked. He let out a howl and the deer took off."

But Vickers was in the stand the following afternoon.

