Thousands expected at Women's March St. Pete

The day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, thousands are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., for the Women's March.

Organizers say it's a movement to bring people together - not just for women's rights, but human rights.

At the same time, more than 10,000 are expected to join the Women's March St. Pete. The organizer is no stranger to leading the way for women.

"We made it possible for you to have a really good education, for you to get a job, for you to get paid a halfway decent wage," says Suzanne Benton, who vividly remembers marching for women's rights in New York in 1970.

This artist and performer refers to herself as a Day 1 feminist who knows how far we've come, yet believes we still have a long way to go.

"We have a big task, a huge task in front of us because we have to protect our democracy."

Benton decided to organize the local Women's March in St. Petersburg. but wants to make it clear it's not a protest of the election.

"We're giving voice to our values. We expect women's rights, we expect racial equality. We expect the LGBT community not to have to go backward.

"We believe in their pride, in all our pride. We believe in sustainability."

Saturday is Suzanne's 81st birthday and she can't wait to celebrate by rallying thousands of people to fight for human rights. "Rights really aren't given, they're won," she said.

The march is at noon on Saturday and starts at Demens Landing. It also ends there around 3 p.m. and Suzanne firmly believes that every person who participates in it will be a part of history.

(© 2017 WTSP)