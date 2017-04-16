Thousands gather for Pope's Easter Mass

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square at the end of the Easter Mass in Vatican City, Vatican. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. Franco Origlia/Getty Images (Photo: Franco Origlia, 2017 Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Tens of thousands of faithful are braving heavy security checks for a place in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican as Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday Mass.



Many more tourists, pilgrims and Romans are flocking to the cobblestone square, decorated with colorful spring flowers, to hear Francis deliver the "Urbi et Orbi" - his Easter message "to the city and to the world" - from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.



Potted hyacinths, tulips and daffodils, as well as bouquets of pink roses, were arranged in neat rows on the steps leading to the imposing church.



Security, already deployed in Holy Week ceremonies, included armed police positioned on rooftops and metal detectors.

