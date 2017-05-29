USAA site dedicates poppies to fallen service members

People across the nation will honor service members killed by wearing or displaying a poppy, and the significance of the flowers dates back to a poem written on a battlefield in 1915.
The tradition continues today and now has an online version. Click here to select an undedicated poppy to a fallen servicemember or veteran.
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place, and in the sky,
The larks, still bravely singing, fly,
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the dead; short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe!
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high!
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
