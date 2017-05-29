USAA site dedicates poppies to fallen service members

USAA has created a website where people can dedicate a poppy to a fallen service member. USAA photo

People across the nation will honor service members killed by wearing or displaying a poppy, and the significance of the flowers dates back to a poem written on a battlefield in 1915.

The tradition continues today and now has an online version. Click here to select an undedicated poppy to a fallen servicemember or veteran.

The use of the poppy relates to a 1915 poem by Canadian Lt. Col. John McRae, "In Flanders Field." McRae, a physician, was attending to the wounded after 17 days of fighting and had just seen a friend killed in a field in Ypres, Belgium. He sat in an ambulance to compose the poem, looking at wild poppies in a nearby field:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place, and in the sky,

The larks, still bravely singing, fly,

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the dead; short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe!

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high!

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

