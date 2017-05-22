WTSP
Close

WalletHub: Florida is the best state for military retirees

Mark Bergin, WTSP 11:38 AM. EDT May 22, 2017

A new report ranks Florida as the best state for military retirees.

WalletHub compared 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 22 indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans.

Florida earned a total score of 63.74 out of 100 points total.

The data sent ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Go to WalletHub’s website for more information on the best and worst states for military retirement.

Best States for Military Retirees

Overall Rank

State

Total Score

‘Economic Environment’ Rank

‘Quality of Life’ Rank

‘Health Care’ Rank

1

Florida

63.74

8

2

4

2

Montana

62.12

24

7

1

3

New Hampshire

59.83

2

3

29

4

Wyoming

59.40

27

5

3

5

South Carolina

57.93

10

1

27

6

Alaska

57.18

3

12

32

7

Maine

57.06

5

6

33

8

Texas

55.76

7

43

8

9

Arizona

55.20

12

18

17

10

Virginia

55.12

6

8

43

11

Idaho

54.95

21

28

9

12

Georgia

54.93

11

15

25

13

Alabama

54.79

1

25

38

14

Oklahoma

54.77

19

11

23

15

Washington

53.72

9

13

37

16

Pennsylvania

52.97

39

17

10

17

Minnesota

52.51

20

24

21

18

South Dakota

51.90

22

20

28

19

Massachusetts

51.69

14

49

6

20

Kentucky

51.04

16

39

20

21

Arkansas

50.80

26

31

19

22

Hawaii

50.74

18

30

30

23

Michigan

50.65

17

42

14

24

New Mexico

50.11

40

33

11

25

Missouri

49.89

30

32

13

26

Tennessee

49.72

13

46

26

27

Nevada

49.62

4

37

45

28

Wisconsin

49.52

44

21

18

29

Colorado

49.45

31

14

31

30

Vermont

49.09

50

10

7

31

Delaware

48.53

42

9

40

32

Louisiana

48.21

33

36

22

33

California

48.03

51

16

5

34

New York

47.87

49

41

2

35

Ohio

47.56

38

38

16

36

Oregon

47.52

32

44

15

37

Indiana

46.60

23

45

35

38

Maryland

46.54

28

4

49

39

North Dakota

46.48

37

40

24

40

Illinois

46.24

34

48

12

41

Mississippi

46.20

15

47

39

42

Iowa

46.06

35

23

42

43

Nebraska

45.51

36

22

44

44

Kansas

43.84

41

26

47

45

West Virginia

43.36

47

29

34

46

Connecticut

42.97

29

19

50

47

Utah

42.58

25

50

36

48

North Carolina

42.47

43

27

48

49

Rhode Island

41.31

48

35

41

50

New Jersey

37.17

46

34

51

51

District of Columbia

36.45

45

51

46
 

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

The best Memorial Day sales of 2017 are on home appliances

WTSP

Study finds Wawa has Florida's cleanest gas station restrooms

WTSP

How well do you know your Florida trivia?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories