WalletHub: Florida is the best state for military retirees

Military retiree (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

A new report ranks Florida as the best state for military retirees.

WalletHub compared 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 22 indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans.

Florida earned a total score of 63.74 out of 100 points total.

The data sent ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.

Go to WalletHub’s website for more information on the best and worst states for military retirement.

Best States for Military Retirees

Overall Rank State Total Score ‘Economic Environment’ Rank ‘Quality of Life’ Rank ‘Health Care’ Rank 1 Florida 63.74 8 2 4 2 Montana 62.12 24 7 1 3 New Hampshire 59.83 2 3 29 4 Wyoming 59.40 27 5 3 5 South Carolina 57.93 10 1 27 6 Alaska 57.18 3 12 32 7 Maine 57.06 5 6 33 8 Texas 55.76 7 43 8 9 Arizona 55.20 12 18 17 10 Virginia 55.12 6 8 43 11 Idaho 54.95 21 28 9 12 Georgia 54.93 11 15 25 13 Alabama 54.79 1 25 38 14 Oklahoma 54.77 19 11 23 15 Washington 53.72 9 13 37 16 Pennsylvania 52.97 39 17 10 17 Minnesota 52.51 20 24 21 18 South Dakota 51.90 22 20 28 19 Massachusetts 51.69 14 49 6 20 Kentucky 51.04 16 39 20 21 Arkansas 50.80 26 31 19 22 Hawaii 50.74 18 30 30 23 Michigan 50.65 17 42 14 24 New Mexico 50.11 40 33 11 25 Missouri 49.89 30 32 13 26 Tennessee 49.72 13 46 26 27 Nevada 49.62 4 37 45 28 Wisconsin 49.52 44 21 18 29 Colorado 49.45 31 14 31 30 Vermont 49.09 50 10 7 31 Delaware 48.53 42 9 40 32 Louisiana 48.21 33 36 22 33 California 48.03 51 16 5 34 New York 47.87 49 41 2 35 Ohio 47.56 38 38 16 36 Oregon 47.52 32 44 15 37 Indiana 46.60 23 45 35 38 Maryland 46.54 28 4 49 39 North Dakota 46.48 37 40 24 40 Illinois 46.24 34 48 12 41 Mississippi 46.20 15 47 39 42 Iowa 46.06 35 23 42 43 Nebraska 45.51 36 22 44 44 Kansas 43.84 41 26 47 45 West Virginia 43.36 47 29 34 46 Connecticut 42.97 29 19 50 47 Utah 42.58 25 50 36 48 North Carolina 42.47 43 27 48 49 Rhode Island 41.31 48 35 41 50 New Jersey 37.17 46 34 51 51 District of Columbia 36.45 45 51 46

