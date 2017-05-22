WalletHub: Florida is the best state for military retirees

A new report ranks Florida as the best state for military retirees.
WalletHub compared 50 states and Washington, D.C. across 22 indicators of retirement-friendliness toward veterans.
Florida earned a total score of 63.74 out of 100 points total.
The data sent ranges from job opportunities for veterans to housing affordability to quality of VA hospitals.
Go to WalletHub’s website for more information on the best and worst states for military retirement.
Best States for Military Retirees
|
Overall Rank
|
State
|
Total Score
|
‘Economic Environment’ Rank
|
‘Quality of Life’ Rank
|
‘Health Care’ Rank
|
1
|
Florida
|
63.74
|
8
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
Montana
|
62.12
|
24
|
7
|
1
|
3
|
New Hampshire
|
59.83
|
2
|
3
|
29
|
4
|
Wyoming
|
59.40
|
27
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
South Carolina
|
57.93
|
10
|
1
|
27
|
6
|
Alaska
|
57.18
|
3
|
12
|
32
|
7
|
Maine
|
57.06
|
5
|
6
|
33
|
8
|
Texas
|
55.76
|
7
|
43
|
8
|
9
|
Arizona
|
55.20
|
12
|
18
|
17
|
10
|
Virginia
|
55.12
|
6
|
8
|
43
|
11
|
Idaho
|
54.95
|
21
|
28
|
9
|
12
|
Georgia
|
54.93
|
11
|
15
|
25
|
13
|
Alabama
|
54.79
|
1
|
25
|
38
|
14
|
Oklahoma
|
54.77
|
19
|
11
|
23
|
15
|
Washington
|
53.72
|
9
|
13
|
37
|
16
|
Pennsylvania
|
52.97
|
39
|
17
|
10
|
17
|
Minnesota
|
52.51
|
20
|
24
|
21
|
18
|
South Dakota
|
51.90
|
22
|
20
|
28
|
19
|
Massachusetts
|
51.69
|
14
|
49
|
6
|
20
|
Kentucky
|
51.04
|
16
|
39
|
20
|
21
|
Arkansas
|
50.80
|
26
|
31
|
19
|
22
|
Hawaii
|
50.74
|
18
|
30
|
30
|
23
|
Michigan
|
50.65
|
17
|
42
|
14
|
24
|
New Mexico
|
50.11
|
40
|
33
|
11
|
25
|
Missouri
|
49.89
|
30
|
32
|
13
|
26
|
Tennessee
|
49.72
|
13
|
46
|
26
|
27
|
Nevada
|
49.62
|
4
|
37
|
45
|
28
|
Wisconsin
|
49.52
|
44
|
21
|
18
|
29
|
Colorado
|
49.45
|
31
|
14
|
31
|
30
|
Vermont
|
49.09
|
50
|
10
|
7
|
31
|
Delaware
|
48.53
|
42
|
9
|
40
|
32
|
Louisiana
|
48.21
|
33
|
36
|
22
|
33
|
California
|
48.03
|
51
|
16
|
5
|
34
|
New York
|
47.87
|
49
|
41
|
2
|
35
|
Ohio
|
47.56
|
38
|
38
|
16
|
36
|
Oregon
|
47.52
|
32
|
44
|
15
|
37
|
Indiana
|
46.60
|
23
|
45
|
35
|
38
|
Maryland
|
46.54
|
28
|
4
|
49
|
39
|
North Dakota
|
46.48
|
37
|
40
|
24
|
40
|
Illinois
|
46.24
|
34
|
48
|
12
|
41
|
Mississippi
|
46.20
|
15
|
47
|
39
|
42
|
Iowa
|
46.06
|
35
|
23
|
42
|
43
|
Nebraska
|
45.51
|
36
|
22
|
44
|
44
|
Kansas
|
43.84
|
41
|
26
|
47
|
45
|
West Virginia
|
43.36
|
47
|
29
|
34
|
46
|
Connecticut
|
42.97
|
29
|
19
|
50
|
47
|
Utah
|
42.58
|
25
|
50
|
36
|
48
|
North Carolina
|
42.47
|
43
|
27
|
48
|
49
|
Rhode Island
|
41.31
|
48
|
35
|
41
|
50
|
New Jersey
|
37.17
|
46
|
34
|
51
|
51
|
District of Columbia
|
36.45
|
45
|
51
|
46
