Want to play a game, Johnny? Halloween Horror Nights brings classics to life

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 27 officially opened Friday night and while they’ve forgone an Icon this year, the creative team has filled the parks with plenty of shrills and scares for guests.

First, start with the IPs. For those of you unfamiliar with the acronym, it’s the intellectual property houses and scare zones based on some horror film favorites.

Arguably the most iconic of IP houses this year is “Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.” When the creative team was asked Friday night how they secured the rights to bring this classic to their event this year, they jokingly responded with lots of begging and pleading.

The maze begins with Jack Torrance has already has his mental break, and if you’re a fan of this flick, you will find yourself staring at the attention to detail and vulnerable to the scare actors.

More IP mazes include “Saw: The Games of Jigsaw” brings some of Jigsaw’s scariest games from the films to life; “American Horror Story” with scenes from Asylum, Coven and Roanoke; “Ash vs Evil Dead which is more of the humorous maze with a few scary components and a shout out to a Florida city at the end; “The Horrors of Blumhouse” jampacked with a bunch of films by producer Jason Blum featuring scenes from The Purge, Sinister and Insidious franchises.

The Purge and Trick ‘r Treat are the two IP Scare Zones this year. The most impressive part of the “Trick ‘R Treat” Scare Zone are the 250 jack-o’-lanterns suspended above. You will also find “Altars of Horror”, a zone with some of the iconic characters found in the haunted mazes from this year. Add in the two original concept zones “The Festival of the Deadliest” and “INVASION!” And parkgoers will find it difficult to be safe from being chased anywhere in the park. The creative team also developed four original concept mazes “Dead Waters”; “Hive”; “Scarecrow The Reaping” and “The Fallen.” If voodoo, demons, vampires or birds frighten you, these mazes will have you covering your eyes and ears.

If you haven’t heard already, after a 26-year run, this is the last year for “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Halloween Adventure.” The show is a pop culture favorite and this year is being coined its Farewell Tour.

The show doesn’t disappoint with its pop culture references this year and without giving too much away, you might shed a tear at the end.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 27 runs on select nights through Nov. 3.

