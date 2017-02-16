Watch This: Bird makes snack out of gator

(Photo: Scott Martin)

It may be a little hard to watch -- or to believe -- but a wildlife photographer's video shows that alligators do not always come out on top of the food chain in Florida.

The video, posted on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Facebook page, shows a great blue heron eating a small American alligator.

Scott Martin took the video in the Viera Wetlands near Melbourne, Fla.

Great blue herons eat nearly anything within striking distance, including fish, amphibians, reptiles, small mammals, insects and other birds, FWC says. It is a common sight in wetlands and can seen along ponds, lakes and canals.

According to the National Zoo, 80 percent of young American alligators fall victim to predators such as birds, raccoons, bobcats, otters, snakes, large bass and larger alligators.

