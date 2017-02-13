Watch This: Distracted beagle steals hearts at Westminster dog show

Beagles line up in the Judging area during Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY)

NEW YORK - A confused beagle from New Jersey is going viral after running - and stopping - through an agility course at the 2017 Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

Mia, from Bedford, New Jersey started the masters agility course strong, but was quickly distracted by her surroundings and began doing what dogs do - sniffing around and wagging her tail.

Handler Natalie Fisher managed to get Mia back to business, but not until she stared back at the audience and had an impromptu sniffing session.

Mia may not have won the competition, but she is winning over the hearts of nearly a million viewers on social media.

The Westminster Kennel Club show will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Check out the full video of Mia's run here:

Mia the beagle Mia the beagle does whatever Mia the beagle wants. We love Mia. #WKCDogShow Posted by FS1 on Sunday, February 12, 2017





