Webcam giving bird's eye view of St. Pete osprey nest

Diane the osprey sits in her nest. (Photo: Youtube)

Thanks to a St. Petersburg credit union, there's a new pair of bird stars on the Internet, and they soon may be a quintet.

Achieva Credit Union, 413 62nd Ave., found a pair of osprey had tried to build a nest on a branch at its property, but the location was not sturdy. So with the assistance of the National Audubon Society, Achieva put up a 55-foot-pole and a nest for the birds.

The birds, who were named Jack and Diane by the company's employees, moved to the new nest. The birds have produced three eggs, which they are now in the process of hatching.

Achieva also installed a webcam so people can watch the birds.





Diane is caring for the eggs, while Jack is bringing fish back to the nest for her.

Osprey are a protected species.

According to the Audubon Society, incubation is mostly by the female and takes about 38 days.

