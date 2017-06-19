WTSP
Close

Website ranks Orlando as best US place for video gamers

AP , WTSP 7:59 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation's best place for video gamers.

WalletHub said last week that Orlando's number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.

Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.

The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.

Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories