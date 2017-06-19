Website ranks Orlando as best US place for video gamers

Pac-Man is inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame at the Strong National Museum of Play on Thursday, June 4, 2015. (Photo: LAUREN PETRACCA/@LaurenPetracca/, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation's best place for video gamers.



WalletHub said last week that Orlando's number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.



Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta.



The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.



Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.

