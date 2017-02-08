WTSP
Close

What is healthy look for a 60-year-old?

Mark Rivera , WTSP 10:32 AM. EST February 08, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After seeing stunning photos of 63-year-old Christie Brinkley rocking a one-piece in Sports Illustrated, it got us thinking.

Looking 30 when you’re 60 is no small feat.

But what about the rest of us who aren’t models or Hollywood stars?

We’re taking some time today to find out what “healthy at 60” really looks like.

What’s the most important part?

Is it the look, or the ability?

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Christie Brinkley, 63, makes a splash in 'SI" Swimsuit Issue

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories