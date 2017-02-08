What is healthy look for a 60-year-old?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After seeing stunning photos of 63-year-old Christie Brinkley rocking a one-piece in Sports Illustrated, it got us thinking.
Looking 30 when you’re 60 is no small feat.
But what about the rest of us who aren’t models or Hollywood stars?
We’re taking some time today to find out what “healthy at 60” really looks like.
What’s the most important part?
Is it the look, or the ability?
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere! #vibes
