Where are best states for women? Think north

Here's one for the ladies. What states are the best places are the best places for women to live and work? Clue: Think up north.

How did Florida fare? In the WalletHub survey, the Sunshine State landed in the No. 40 spot, with an overall score of 46.72 on a 100-point scale. We were ranked No. 4 for the high number of women-owned businesses. But, were only No. 48 when it comes to women being insured.

The best five states: Minnesota (78.37), Vermont, North Dakota, Massachusetts, New Hampshire.

The five worst: Mississippi (34.01, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Nevada.

WalletHub analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia on 19 metrics that were measured on a 100-point scale. Read more about the process here.

