Snow, Santa, and Christmas cheer brightened the day of a Missouri boy battling a deadly disease.

WILDWOOD, MO. - Snow, Santa, and Christmas cheer brightened the day of a Wildwood boy battling a deadly disease. Grant Crisp is a 3-year-old and has faced more in his three years than most of us in a lifetime.

He's fighting a rare unnamed liver cancer, and his wish was to celebrate Christmas one last time, but doctors aren't sure he'll make it that long.

The group Keira Strong Forever acted quickly.

In just 24 hours, they organized Christmas for the family complete with snow in the front yard, Santa on his sleigh, reindeer, and Christmas carols.

The family had a snowball fight, opened presents, and ate cookies.

Photos: Wildwood boy gets his wish, celebrates Christmas in October

© 2017 KSDK-TV