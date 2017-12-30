Woman battling breast cancer dies hours after hospital wedding

David Mosher and Heather Lindsay on their wedding day (Photo: Inside Edition)

(INSIDE EDITION) -- A Connecticut couple was staying true to the vows of marriage - in sickness and in health - before they ever said "I do."

But, David Mosher, 35, and Heather Lindsay, 31, did get to say those words to each other just hours before Lindsay passed away after a one-year battle with breast cancer.

“It was more like a funeral than a wedding to be honest. It was the hardest hour of my life,” Mosher told InsideEdition.com.

Mosher had planned to propose to Lindsay on Dec 23, 2016 after dating more than two years.

That morning, the pair went to the doctor and Lindsay was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer that had already spread to her lymph nodes.

The diagnosis didn’t stop Mosher, however.

“I left the plans as they were. I proposed to her,” Mother said. “We had the toughest year of our life. She struggled with her cancer through the traditional chemotherapy.”

Lindsay and Mosher thought the cancer was under control but in September 2017 doctors informed her that it had spread to her brain and lungs. They were in shock.

“We realized it was something that needed to happen because she probably wasn’t going to make it,” Mosher said.

So, the couple set a date for Dec. 30., but as the date neared, doctors at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford explained that Lindsay would probably not make it until then.

So on Dec 22nd, dressed in her wedding dress and lying in her hospital bed, nurses wheeled Lindsay down to the hospital's chapel, and she and Mosher said their vows to one another.

Eighteen hours later, Lindsay died.

Her funeral was held Saturday, on the day she was supposed to be married.

“We had a great love,” Mother said. “Don’t take your love for granted because it could be taken away.”

Inside Edition