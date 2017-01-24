Handling work stress: Recognize the warning signs

When most people come home from work, they're trying to just relax. And that can be hard to do if you're still thinking about the work you've left behind.

Is all that anxiety and stress affecting your health? According to psychologists, that could be the case.

Dr. Sandi Mann, senior psychology lecturer at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), has shared the eight ‘red flags’ you need to look out for. Mann says their presence could indicate a need for changing jobs.

You’re not sleeping properly

You’re making mistakes

You’re short-tempered

Feeling tearful or emotional throughout the day

You’ve lost your sense of humor

You feel like you don’t care anymore

You wake up each morning with a feeling of dread

Plenty in the Bay area can relate.

“Yeah, short temper. I mean I just snap,” said Tampa resident Luis Navarro.

“The loss of sense of humor. Sometimes It just takes a toll on you,” said Noah Spielberter, who currently works retail.

“Distraction, confusion, sleeping for sure, and short temper when I don't get my sleep,” said Tampa native Allison Ridgeway.

We chatted with all three people at a Tampa park. They all say they rely on nature to help with the stress from their jobs.

“If you ignore your feelings then the feelings are going to come back stronger and stronger,” said psychologist Stacy Scheckner with Happy Counseling in Tampa. She doesn’t suggest making a drastic change right away.

Instead, talk with friends, family and even a psychologist. Sometimes little adjustments at work or at home can make you happier.

“Work just can't be your whole life. So, sometimes when you're upset with work it's maybe that you're working too much. You’re a workaholic,” said Scheckner.

“Avoiding the rest of your life could make you miserable. You need balance or you're going to get those reactions.”

