2 Tampa Bay-area Toys R Us stores slated to close

A general view of the exterior of a branch of the toy staore Toys R Us on September 19, 2017 in Luton, England. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Two Tampa Bay-area Toys R Us locations are among some 180 stores listed to close in the coming months.

They are located in St. Petersburg, 1900 Tyrone Blvd, and Tampa, 3908 West Hillsborough Ave, according to the USA Today.

The company announced plans to close up to 182 stores, with going-out-of-business sales starting next month and ending in April. It also intends to covert several locations to combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores.

"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.

