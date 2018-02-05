401k worries? Financial planner says stock plunge is 'heartburn not heart attack'

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The Dow briefly cratered more than 1,500 points late Monday, wiping out its gains for the year and knocking it below the 25,000 level, sending panic through the market and leaving people with 401(k)s wondering.

Should you be worried?

Raymond James vice president and financial planner Dennis Briggs says no.

He's telling his clients to see the sell-off as an opportunity.

"This is just heartburn, it's not a heart attack," Briggs told 10News.

"You're not going to see anything drastic on your 401(k) because you were up so much for the month of January.

Briggs says there will be a pullback from that high, but now is an opportunity to buy while stock prices are lower. The market has gone 448 days without a three percent correction which is highly unusual, he said.

"With our 401ks we’re buying every month so right now is the time when you got to be happy that all of a sudden the prices are down a little bit," Briggs said. "We don’t have a problem when things at the mall go on sale however when the stock market goes on sale, we think something’s wrong.”

But the opportunity in the market right now may be greater for those with a 401(k) who are further away from retirement, he argues.

"If you’re a younger guy or girl, you want to have a higher percentage in stocks—whatever you can tolerate -however, if you’re getting close to retirement and you’re more conservative, you want to change that asset allocation, you want to have more bonds," Briggs said.

He cautions the bigger concern in the market is in regards to interest rates and inflation. If rates were to rise, bonds could be seen as a better investment.

'The economy is doing so well and we have low unemployment, we have people with plenty of jobs, we have an economy that’s really doing better than it’s done in three or four years, so yes, the feds are going to have to increase interest rates," Briggs said.

But bottom line, he thinks the real indicator of whether you should worry is earnings. If companies continue to report good numbers as they have been, your 401(k) will continue to look good, too.

