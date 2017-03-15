5 cars that deliver the best value over 5 years

GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

When you are shopping for a new car, you of course compare models looking for the best price. But don't forget other ongoing costs that can make or break your automotive budget, according to CBS Moneywatch.

"Sometimes factors other than price, such as depreciation, maintenance and fuel costs, can significantly increase total ownership costs," said Mike Sadowski, vice president of operations and general manager of Kelley Blue Book.

Kelley has released their annual awards for the brand and vehicles that have the lowest total cost to own over the first five years. Among mainstream brands Subaru -- whose vehicles hold their value very well -- was the winner. Acura, which has lower average prices than some of its luxury competitors, was named best luxury brand.

Acura, winner for the second year in a row, placed either first or second in all seven of the measurements that go into calculating the Kelley five-year cost to own. We decided to take a closer look at five of the Kelley selections of SUVs, sedans and pickups.

Subcompact SUV: Honda HR-V

Part of a wave of recent introductions in this nearly-new category, the Honda HR-V also is top-ranked by the reviewers surveyed by U.S. News. With list prices ranging from $19,465 to $26,240, the HR-V garners praise for its spacious cabin and cargo space and smooth ride. The HR-V can seat five, and its rear "Magic Seat" switches to different configurations depending on the planned use. In its thriftiest setup, the HR-V is rated for 28 MPG in city driving and 34 on the highway.

Large car: Chevrolet Impala

The Chevy Impala repeats its win in this category, a spot it has held since the awards debuted in 2012. The Impala sports both a relatively low purchase price -- listed for $29,600 to $40,916 -- and also holds it value well. Like the HR-V, the Impala also tops its category at U.S. News. Test drivers praise its combination of strong performance and comfortable interior. The Impala's optional V-6 engine is rated for 19 MPG in city driving and 28 on the highway.

Luxury car: Lexus GS

The GS comes in seven different versions, and list prices range from $46,310 to $56,055. All have top safety scores and strong reliability ratings. From the turbocharged 200t to the six-cylinder 350F Sport, the GS is also fun to drive. Inside, you will feel comfortable and pampered, as you should in a luxury car. The fuel-sipping version of the GS is rated for 26 MPG city, 32 highway.

Midsize SUV: Jeep Wrangler

Still the king of the rocky mountain trail, the Wrangler has evolved into a vehicle that can also handle more domesticated duty. Descended from the two-door open World War II vehicle, the Wrangler now comes in a four-door version big enough to bring along friends. List price runs from $23,996 to $37,445. The Wrangler's powerful V-6 engine is rated for 17 MPG in the city and 21 on the highway.

Pickup: Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Like all pickups, the Silverado has an enormous range of features, options and prices. List price ranges from $27,585 to $55,076. The Silverado boasts the strongest towing capacity among competitors. If you have really heavy-duty jobs planned, the Silverado has an optional V-8 engine rated for 18 MPG city, 24 highway.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.