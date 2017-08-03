Amalie Arena ticket sales among highest in world, report says

A general view of fans entering Amalie Arena for the season opening game between the Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning at the Amalie Arena on Oct. 13, 2016 (Photo: Mike Carlson, Getty Images)

If you've been to a show at Amalie Arena this year, you're part of a trend.

Pollstar, a concert industry trade magazine, says the Tampa arena sole 322,82 tickets this year, putting it at No. 3 in the nation and No. 15 in the world, our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times report.

The closest competition in Florida is Amway Arena in Orlando, at No. 63.

For more, read The Times report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV