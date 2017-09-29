Amazon Treasure Truck parks in Tampa

The Amazon Treasure Truck was set up in the International Plaza parking lot.

The Amazon Treasure Truck made its first stop in Tampa today, and the treasure it was bearing was video games.

The online retailer set up a pop-up site in the parking lot of International Plaza on Friday.

The retailer sent out text messages offering for sale the Super Nintendo Classic Mini, a much-sought-after replica of the 1990s videogame console. Purchasers could buy the video game online, then pick it up at truck's location.

Sorry, the Super Nintendo Classic Mini is sold out.

