A man enters a Shoe Carnival store beyond a "Now Hiring" sign in a window October 6, 2006 in Morton Grove, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (Photo: Tim Boyle, 2006 Getty Images)

The Sunshine State offers job seekers the most opportunities, according to an Indeed report released Monday.

Miami, followed by Orlando, Fla., took the top two spots on the job site's Best Cities for Job Seekers. Jacksonville, Fla., came in at No. 7.

Indeed ranked metro areas with the job postings by four categories: job market favorability, salary weighted for cost of living, and employee rankings for work/life balance and job security and advancement opportunities, according to a release.

The results show the Sun Belt provides the most opportunities. California and Texas took several spots within the top 10.

"In today's America, economic opportunity is migrating from the northeast and midwest to Florida, California, and Texas," said Paul D'Arcy, senior vice president at Indeed. "For job seekers looking for opportunity, good pay, job security, and work-life balance, the most attractive cities are in the warm, sunny, and fast-growing cities of the south and southwest."

Other cities to note: Raleigh, N.C., ranked No. 3 overall, but highest for job market favorability. Seattle, Wash., (17 on the list) ranked highest for salary/cost of living.

Here are the top 10 cities on the list:

1. Miami, Fla.

2. Orlando, Fla.

3. Raleigh, N.C.

4. Austin, Texas

5. Sacramento, Calif.

6. San Jose, Calif.

7. Jacksonville, Fla.

8. San Diego, Calif.

9. Houston, Texas

10. Memphis, Tenn.

USA Today